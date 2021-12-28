TUSCUMBIA — Victor Lajuan Sherrod, 38, died December 18, 2021. Funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, Sheffield, burial in Shoals Memorial Gardens. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

