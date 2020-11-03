KILLEN — Victor Lee Flowers, 65, died October 31, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Christ Chapel in Florence. He was the husband of Nancy Flowers. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

