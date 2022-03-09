TUSCUMBIA — Victor Michael McIver, 67, Tuscumbia, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Monday, March 7, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, March 11, from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Nick McSpadden officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Mike graduated from Deshler High School with the class of 1972. He went on to graduate from the University of Alabama in 1976. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Victor McIver and Winnie Nixola Wrather McIver.
Mike is survived by his wife, Carol McIver; son, Jerrod McIver (Miranda); sister, Patricia Tidwell; aunt, Betty Whitehead (Horace); and several nieces and nephews. He was known as Pappa Daddy to his pride and joy, his granddaughters, Anna Beth McIver and Sarah Kate McIver.
Pallbearers will be Bill Countiss, Andy Thompson, Rob Jackson, John Norwood, Jerry Norwood, and Tim Guy. Joe Dobbs and Larry Hollingsworth will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to any local animal shelter.
