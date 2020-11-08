FLORENCE — Victor Noble Rumble, age 93, of Florence, passed away November 6, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Greenview Memorial Gardens on Sunday, November 8, at 1:00 p.m., with Brother Tom Phillips officiating.
Mr. Rumble was preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris; sisters, Betty Potts and Pamela Baggett; and grandchildren, Danny Garner, Regina Russell and Chase Wanner.
Survivors include his children, Sandra Tidwell (Travis), Vicki Garner, Paula Haddock (Robert), Terry Rumble (Carlyene), Darrell Rumble, Rebecca Mil-berger, Teresa Milberger (Rick), and David Rumble (Carolyn); 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Harry Rumble (Brenda); sister, Roberta Wells; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rumble enjoyed fishing and wrestling. He attended New Beginnings Church. He was so proud of his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Harrison and Brandon Milberger, Matthew Rumble and Mike Hughes.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented