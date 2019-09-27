KILLEN — Victoria Noelle Elliott, 17, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Vicki was on her way to attend Rogers High School in Green Hill, Alabama, where she was a Senior, when she was in a car accident which took her life instantly. Vicki was born April 22, 2002, in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, to Richard and Amy Pettus Elliott. She was the youngest sister to Rachal Elliott, David Elliott and Gracie Lawson.
Vicki was a young lady of many hats, which she honestly probably knitted herself. She was creative, and she used her talents to make others smile - knitted gloves, scarves, cross-stitched signs with funny sayings. Vicki’s talents extended to music as she played clarinet and had a beautiful singing voice. Vicki not only loved visiting art galleries with her mom, but she also loved creating her own artwork, and her bedroom became her very own art gallery with the walls covered in her creations. She was thoughtful and genuine. Quiet at first, but truthfully one of the wittiest and funniest people you’d ever meet. She loved being silly with her best friend and cousin Anna. You could usually find Vicki’s nose stuck in a book as she loved to read and read often. She excelled in school and had already earned college credits over the summer. When she put her mind to something, she put her whole self into it. She had a beautiful mind with big ideas about the world - ideas way beyond her years. She had a beautiful soul, the cutest smile, and an adorable laugh. Vicki wasn’t looking to be in the spotlight, but she shone bright by just being herself. To know her is to love her, and we all did.
Vicki was preceded in death by her grandmother Vicki Pettus for whom she was named after, and her grandfather Mack Hatcher. She is survived by her parents, her siblings, her brother-in-law Tristen Lawson, and nephew Elliott Lawson and future brother-in-law Alex Beavers. She also leaves behind her grandparents Gary and Cheryl Pettus and Wanda Hatcher and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who all loved her very much.
Memorial services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel in Loretto, Tennessee, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Richardson’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held before the services from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to https://pkdcure.org/donate/.
