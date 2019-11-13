FLORENCE — Victoria Yankus Greer, 36, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born November 6, 1982, in Southfield, MI, to Joy Rutkowski and Robert Yankus. Victoria and Mark Greer met in Flagstaff, AZ, and were married in Broomfield, CO on June 27, 2009. They welcomed their beloved daughter, Mabel Marie Greer, on September 13, 2016 in Florence, AL.
Victoria was a practicing nurse for seven years. She loved learning, loved school, and had bachelor’s degrees in nursing, international affairs, and Spanish, as well as a master’s degree in nursing leadership. Victoria had a passion for life and the new. She enjoyed traveling to new places, trying new foods, and most of all, meeting new people.
She is survived by her husband, Mark, and their daughter, Mabel Marie; her mother, Joy Rutkowski; her father, Robert Yankus; her sisters, Erica Rutkowski and Sarah Tatonetti; her brothers, Daniel Yankus and David Rosenberger; her nieces and nephews, Hadley and Ella Swigert, Lidia and Josie Yankus, Aria Tatonetti, and Courtney and Aiden Greer; the family dogs, Hank and Belle; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Victoria touched many lives in her short time on earth. She was a courageous and gentle spirit. She will be greatly missed.
There will be a service celebrating her life at Trinity Episcopal Church on November 16th at 11 a.m., followed immediately after by a gathering at Singin’ River Brewery. Bright, colorful apparel is highly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, the family of Victoria requests donations in her name to your favorite charity.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
