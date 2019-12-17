TUSCUMBIA — Mrs. Victory Gladys King Mitchell, 97, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. Her family will receive friends for visitation today, December 17, 2019 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 1-2 p.m. The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Larry Smart officiating. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a native of Franklin County. She is preceded in death by her first husband, and father of her children, Johnny Vick King, and her second husband, Fred Ted Mitchell; sister, Peggy Williams; brothers, Melbourn Taylor and Marlon Taylor; and son-in-law, Roy Willingham.
She was a member of the Valdosta Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Dewey King (Pat); daughter, Johnnie King Willingham; stepson, Billy Joe Mitchell (Karen); sister, Bernice Hollander (Roy); brother, Velson Taylor (Laura); five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
A very special thanks is given to the staff of Cottage of the Shoals for all their wonderful care given to Mrs. Mitchell.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
