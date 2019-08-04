MUSCLE SHOALS — Vida Ruth Holt, 83, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, leaving behind seven children, 12 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, to go be with the Lord.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, from 5 until 9 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at the Earl Peanutt Montgomery Music Museum 505 Raleigh Avenue, Sheffield, AL 35660 with Earl Peanutt Montgomery officiating. She will lie-in-state from noon until 2 p.m. at the museum. The burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery, Cypress Inn, Tennessee.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Fatima Holt; mother, Willie Mae Montgomery; father, Norman Fletcher Montgomery; brothers, James, Cranston, Carl, Aaron, and Grady Montgomery; and sister, Lillian Montgomery.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Holt, Darlene Eckles, Debbie Glock, and Tammy Talfteller; sons, Mark Holt, Carl Holt and wife Dawn, and Michael Brinegar; sister, Melba Montgomery Solomon; brother, Earl Peanutt Montgomery and wife Charlene; grandchildren, Nicole, Amanda, Josh, Michael, Judy, Lachlan, Carsyn, Adam, Erin, Lucas, Brent, and Amber; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Mark Holt, Carl Holt, Michael Brinegar, Luke Shepherd, Mickey Azbell, and Coby Greer. Honorary Pallbearers will be Billy Lawson, Billy Robertson, Sammy Martin, Junior Lowe, and Lachlan Holt.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
