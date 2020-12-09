PHIL CAMPBELL
Vikki Franklin, born April 21, 1954, went home to be with the Lord on December 6, 2020. Vikki was loved by her husband Oscar for 47 years. She was a self-employed accountant for 30 years in Loves Park, IL. She retired to Phil Campbell, AL, with her husband in 2015. Her true passion was cooking and sewing, a gift her loved ones will miss. She will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was met in heaven by her father, John Miceli; mother, Clarice Miceli; son-in-law, Darren Hogan; brothers, Chuck Miceli, Louis Miceli; and sister, Paula Schuld.
She is survived by her husband, Oscar Franklin; children, Melissa Hall, Terry (Julie) Franklin, Charis Hogan; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Karin (Jack) Shaw, Karla (Scott) Johnson, and Tricia Schallock; many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church in Phil Campbell.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
Commented