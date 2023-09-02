F.9.2.23 Viola Hainley.jpg

FLORENCE — Viola Vaughn Hainley, age 94, passed away on August 30, 2023, at her home in Florence, Alabama. Viola was born in Henry County, Tennessee and lived in the Springville community for 36 years until moving to Florence in 1994. She was a retiree of Clifty Farm Country Hams in Paris, Tennessee. Viola was a member of Sherrod Avenue Church of Christ in Florence, Alabama, and had many church friends whom she loved dearly. She will be remembered for her devotion to family, church, and her reputation as a great cook of southern foods!

