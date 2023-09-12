MOULTON — Violet Lee Decatur, 83, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, at Caddo Cemetery. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you