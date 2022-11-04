LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Violet Ferguson, 81, died November 2, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Cemetery with Loretto Memorial Chapel directing. She was a member of OK Baptist Church.

