ATHENS — Virgie Gaynell Ross, 81, of Athens, AL, passed away January 11, 2021, at her residence. She was a homemaker and of the Church of Christ faith.
Survivors include sons, Keith Ross (Darlene), Ricky Ross (Wendy) and Michael Ross (Lisa); daughter, Cynthia Miller (Mark); brothers, Glen Fulks, Larry Fulks and Johnny Fulks; sisters, Virginia Bedingfield and Jane Buckner; grandchildren, Christina, David, Whitney, Jessica, Christopher, Shane, Matthew, Contanice and Parker; and six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Virgil Fulks and Effie Newton Fulks; husband, Horace H. Ross; brothers, Hoyt Fulks and Bill Fulks; sisters, Edith Fulks and Vondell Howard.
Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, January 14, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Tim Grigsby officiating.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
