KILLEN — Virgie Lurine Clemmons Bradley, 89, of Killen, AL, passed away September 29, 2020 at Huntsville Hospital. Mrs. Bradley was a loving wife and mother and a member of the Baptist faith.
Mrs. Bradley is survived by her sons, Steve Bradley (Shelia), Randy Bradley (Melinda), and David Bradley (Tracy); daughters, Sandra Stone and Leneece Jeffrey (David); brother, James Clemmons; sisters, Willie Tee Clemmons Cody and Joyce Clemmons Slatton; nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmitt Clemmons and Emma Mae Hamner Clemmons; husband, Henry Lee Bradley; brothers, Percy, Early, and Porter Clemmons; sisters, Katherine Clemmons Truitt and Earline Clemmons Stutts.
There was a private graveside service held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Emmaline Stutts Cemetery for Mrs. Bradley. Brother Gregg Woodard officiated and the grandsons served as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that cards of condolence be sent to: Bradley Family c/o Sandra Stone, 1602 CR 50, Rogersville, AL 35652.
Greenhill Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
