OLIVER SPRINGS, TENN. — Virgie Rae Galloway, departed this life for her Heavenly home on January 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert C Galloway in 1999.
She is survived by her children, Gary Galloway of Florence, Bobby Galloway (Regina Smith) of Millington, TN, Kenny Galloway (Robbie) of Muscle Shoals, and Kathy Jackson (Dale) of Clinton, TN; grandchildren, Stacey Reid (Jamie), Matthew Galloway (Suzanne), Katie Schlarp (David), Sara Pullen (Jared), Robert Galloway, IV, Zachary Jackson, and Luke Jackson (Alexis); great-grandchildren, Hailee Card (Travis), Kyndal and Avery Schlarp, Jackson and Colton Pullen; brothers, Robert J. Tucker (Sandy) and Junior Tucker (Judy); sister, Jean Thomas; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Virgie was born in Kentucky during hard times. She met her future husband, Bob, at Fountain Ferry Park in Louisville in 1951 shortly after he returned from the Korean War. They were married in 1952 and moved to Alabama shortly afterwards. She made a wonderful home for her growing family in The Village and Rivermont areas of Sheffield. Mom was always home and always present in our lives, sports, and schools. Virgie and Bob raised their children at Tuscumbia Church of Christ. Mom remained a faithful Christian all her life, most recently at the New York Avenue congregation in Oak Ridge, TN. In her later years, Virgie moved to Clinton, TN to be closer to her only daughter, Kathy. Our family wishes to thank Kathy for her loving devotion and unwavering tender care of mom in her last few years.
Visitation will be Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 12-1 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. Service immediately following with Jeff Abrams officiating. Masks are requested per family.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You are invited to sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
