BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Virgil A. “Little V.O.” Moss, 84, died September 28, 2021. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Visitation is today from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.

