ETHRIDGE, TENNESSEE

Virgil D. Beck, 82, died December 12, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1:40 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery. He was retired from TVA.

