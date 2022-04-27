LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Virgil Eugene Guttery, 92, of Leoma, TN, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired water commissioner for the City of Loretto, and of the Christian faith.

Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Ted Stricklin will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bishop Chapel Cemetery. Visitaiton will be from 12 to 2 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

Survivors are his wife, Okerlene Stanford Guttery, Five Points, TN; son, David Guttery (Judy), Five Points, TN; daughters, Sandra Lamprecht, Lawrenceburg, TN, Susan Terry (Duane), Woodway, TX; sister, Joyce Sadler; Arrington, TN; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by: parents, Taft and Vera Johnson Guttery; sister, Mary Helen Guttery; son-in-law, Jerone Lamprecht.

Loretto Memorial Chapel

is in charge of all

arrangements

(931) 853-6995

