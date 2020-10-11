LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Virgil Leon Clark, 76, died October 9, 2020. Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Neal Funeral Home with service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial is in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. Mr. Clark served his country honorably in the U.S. Army.

