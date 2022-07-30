SPRUCE PINE — Virgil Oble Scott, age 74, of Spruce Pine, passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Virgil was a good man, a loving husband, and an awesome dad and grandfather. He loved Alabama football and enjoyed fishing when he was younger. He was very wise and patient, teaching all his grandchildren how to drive. He was a family-oriented man, who loved cooking breakfast for his wife and spending time with his family. Virgil was a hard worker who worked for years as a brick mason and then owned his own stone manufacturing business. He was one of the best men his family and neighbors ever knew, a great asset to the community by helping people by giving them jobs. His sense of humor was boundless. Everyone who knew him was blessed by knowing him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haston Oble and Bertie Eunice (Holmes) Scott; sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Sewell Fugate; son-in-law, Scott Hamilton; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Scott; brother-in-law, Ronnie “Ick” McCaslin.
Virgil leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Barbara McCaslin Scott; children, Deborah Scott Williams, Brian Scott (wife, Amy), Kevin Scott; grandchildren, Brooklynn Stone (Tyler), Jacob Hamilton (Savannah), Kayla Hamilton, Bethany Scott, Hayston Scott, Brady Williams, Hutson Scott; great-grandson, Tryton Stone; great-granddaughter soon to arrive, Bryleigh Scott; brother, Paul Scott (Judy); sister, Glenda Malinowski; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Brian Scott speaking. The burial will be at Old Line Cemetery in Hodges. The pallbearers will be Kevin Scott, Donnie Fugate, Trent Fugate, Hayston Scott, Brady Williams, Jacob Hamilton, Tyler Stone, and Bo Abston.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
Commented