FLORENCE — Virgil Turner Wilson, 73, Florence, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020. Visitation will be today, December 29, from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A graveside service will follow at Colbert Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. with Bro. Jim Warren officiating.
Virgil is best known for his voice. His singing career included time with The Crosslets; Willie Wynn and the Tennesseans; and his brothers and sisters. He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin Earl and Gladys Odell Wilson.
Virgil is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara Wilson; children, Tammy Wilson Spearnock, Beth Wilson Grisham (Patrick), and John Wilson; brothers, Earl Wilson (Linda) and James “Jimmy” Wilson (Nancy); sisters, Jeanette Wilson Williams (Roger) and Shelia Wilson Mittlesteadt (Robert); grandchildren, Michael Colby Spearnock, Nicholas Spearnock, Sloan Wilson, Samuel Grisham, Emily Grisham, Madeline Grisham, Victoria Grisham, Halle Grisham, and Hilde Grisham.
Pallbearers will be John Wilson, Sloan Wilson, Colby Spearnock, Nick Spearnock, Jerry Hand, and Jason Christian.
