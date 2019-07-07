KILLEN — Virgil Wayne Spurgeon, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 2, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with service to follow at Elkins East Chapel.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Daniel (Jenise), George (Jennifer) and Kimberly Helton (Paul); sister, Bonnie Spurgeon; many grandchildren and one great granddaughter.
No flowers, please, but hugs welcomed.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
