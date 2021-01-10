CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Virgina Rose Stovall, 79, died January 7, 2021. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. today at Marion County Funeral Home with a private family service to follow at 6:30 p.m. A public graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday in Old Line Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.