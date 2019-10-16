FLORENCE — Virginia A. Harmon, 80, Florence, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home with her family by her side. She was a beautician by trade; and attended Woodlawn Church of Christ.
Visitation will be at Greenview Funeral Home today, October 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon. Services will follow at noon, Greenview Memorial Chapel, officiating will be Miles Stutts. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oather Harmon, Jr.; her parents, Harold and Eloise Faulkner; brother, Jimmy Faulkner.
She is survived by her son, David Harmon, Florence; daughters, Susan Shedd (Jim), Tuscumbia and Teresa Turner (Johnny), Killen; brother, Johnny Faulkner (Gail), Florence; grandchildren, Chad Springer (Kathleen), Christopher Michael (Stephanie), Katie Brooke Wear (Dustin), Anna Wooten (Spencer) and Emily Scruggs (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Lillian Springer, Ava Taylor Wear, Jax Turner, Lydia Scruggs, Turner Wooten and Rhoads Wooten.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Michael, Chad Springer, Johnny Turner, Ronnie Harmon, Stephone Darby and Dustin Wear. Honorary Pallbearer will be Barry Springer.
Thanks to Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home for the love and care over the past year.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
