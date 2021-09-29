RUSSELLVILLE — Virginia Ann Ortiz, 80, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021 at her residence.
Ann worked for several years in housekeeping at Russellville Healthcare. She was a member of Shady Grove Church of Christ. She loved NASCAR racing and enjoyed crocheting.
The visitation will be today from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hardy Ford and Arizona (Winsted) Bolton; brothers, Charles Ray Bolton, Robert Bolton, William Bolton; and sister, Vivian Ayers.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 60 years, Alfonso “Shorty” Ortiz; children, Marshall Allen Ortiz, Angelina Newell (Ricky); grandchildren, Christopher Allen Ortiz (Jessica), Brittany Lynn Terry, Zachary Newell; great-grandchild, Autumn Lynn Ortiz; brother, Harold Bolton (Virginia); and several nieces and nephews.
