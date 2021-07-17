TOWN CREEK — Virginia Ann Scoggins, 77, died July 15, 2021. Visitation will be today from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at Providence Cemetery. Virginia was married to James Scoggins.

