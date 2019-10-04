TUSCUMBIA — Virginia Ann Tidwell, 83, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. There will be a graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Colbert Memorial Gardens, with Ed White officiating.
Mrs. Tidwell was a member of the Church of Christ. She attended school at Deshler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Tidwell; father, Glee Byrd; mother, Minnie Irene Byrd; and stepmother, Lillie Byrd.
Mrs. Tidwell is survived by her sons, Jerry and Larry Tidwell of Tuscumbia; and sisters, Pearl Byrd of Tuscumbia, and Mary Joly of Kansas City, Kansas.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
