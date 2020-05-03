SHEFFIELD — Virginia Askew Young left this earth on Thursday, April 30, 2020 and we are certain she had a great reunion in Heaven with her loved ones who had passed on before her. The family held a private service with Brother Stan Dean officiating. Burial followed at Colbert Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Williams Funeral Home assisted the family.
Virginia was one of seven children born to Houston and Jackie Holt Askew on May 16, 1927. She was the devoted wife of Sam Young. Together they raised four children, Terry, Bobby, Wayne and Phyllis. They founded and operated Young Welding Supply, Inc. in Sheffield, Alabama. She was a faithful member of Cox Boulevard Church Of Christ. Virginia was a true child of God. She was a strong, hard working caring woman. She loved her church family and checked on them daily. Her favorite book to read was the Bible. She also loved to sing the glorious hymns of old. She lived her life glorifying The Lord. She was known for sending cards to anyone who needed to be uplifted.
Preceding Virginia in death were her parents; her husband, Sam; son, Terry; brothers, Houston, Jack and Earl Askew; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Askew and Imogene Roberts; and a son-in-law, James Hall.
Survivors include her sons, Bobby Young (Ann) of Killen, AL, Wayne Young (Debby) of St Augustine, FL; daughter, Phyllis Hall of Muscle Shoals, AL: sister, Jane Sanchez of San Juan Capistrano, CA; granddaughters, Renee Husfeld (Russell) and Melody Reyes (Jorge); grandsons, Robby Young (Heather) and Dane Taylor (Kimra); twelve great grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr Jonathan Parker, Dr Patricia Auxier, Kindred Hospice staff, our sitter/care givers, Evelyn, Terri, Kristen and Debra for the excellent care and love you showed our mother.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be made to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Please sign the online guestbook at sprywilliams.com.
Mom you were loved by all. We thank you and we miss you already “Sweet one”.
