FLORENCE — Virginia Belle Cypert Kelley was born November 28, 1936 in Waynesboro, TN, the daughter of the late Thomas Shields Cypert and Jeanie Belle Brooks Cypert. She was united in marriage at the First Christian Church in Waynesboro, TN to Alfred Earl Kelley on October 24, 1954. Shortly after their wedding they left Waynesboro and made their home in Florence, AL. Mrs. Kelley departed this life at her home in Florence, AL on January 8, 2020 at the age of 83 Years, 1 Month, 11 Days.
Mrs. Kelley was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Florence, AL and was an avid reader. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and church family.
She is survived by her husband Alfred E. (Wildcat) Kelley of Florence, AL; a son, Tim Kelley and wife Emily of Sheffield, AL; and a grandson, Dylan Kelley of Sheffield, AL.
Services will be held on Sunday January 12, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Tennessee, with John Blackwell officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Waynesboro, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 12, at Shackelford Funeral Home in Waynesboro from noon till 3:30 p.m.
Pallbearers, Rickey Kelley, Kenneth Blackwell, Micah Devore, Ronnie Pitts, Keith Pitts and Mark Kelley.
Commented