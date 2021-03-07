RUSSELLVILLE — Virginia Christine Henry Bolton, 89, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Rod Stansky officiating. Interment will be in Rock Creek Cemetery, Russellville.
Virginia was a native of Russellville, AL, in Colbert County and a member of Tuscumbia Church of Christ. She spent most of her life in Chicago, IL. Virginia was married to Clovis Jefferson Bolton for 70 years. They married on Friday, January 13, 1950 and moved to Chicago, IL, on January 26, 1950. They made their home there, raising their four beautiful daughters, until September 15, 1990. Virginia retired from Jewel Foods in Elmhurst, IL, after 21 years of service.
Virginia enjoyed writing poetry and had four of her poems published. She enjoyed cooking and baking desserts. She loved to share her baked goods and her vegetables from her garden with others. She loved the beauty of nature so much, especially her roses and flower garden. She and Clovis enjoyed fishing and watching her hummingbirds.
Virginia was a very loving, caring, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and was a dear friend to many. She will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Willie) and Lillie (Gates) Henry; husband, Clovis J. Bolton; sister, Katie Hester; and brothers, Marshell Henry, Curtis Henry, Charles Henry, Jimmy Henry, and infant Glasco Henry.
Virginia is survived by daughters, Glenda Naylor (Gary), of Elgin, IL, Donna Bolton, of Phoenix, AZ, Judy Myers (Don), of Cherokee, AL, and Deborah Bolton, of Roselle, IL; grandsons, Jeff Naylor (Kim), of Bartlett, IL, David Naylor (Tania), of Villa Park, IL, Justin Bolton, of Phoenix, AZ, Tim Grant (Chel), of Bolingbrook, IL, and Tyler Myers, of Leland, IL; great-grandchildren, Nick Luttrell, Alex Naylor, Jamie Naylor, and Brandon Naylor; and grand-doggies, Babe and Sophie.
Pallbearers will be Virginia’s grandsons, son-in-law, Don Myers, and nephew, Ron Henry.
