FLORENCE — Virginia Brewer Butler, 76, Florence, passed away August 18, 2019, at Glenwood Nursing Home.
Mrs. Butler previously worked as a nurse in health care; she was of Baptist faith.
Graveside services will be today, August 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN. Officiating will be Rev. Chad Balentine.
Mrs. Butler was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Thomas N. Brewer and Letha Parrish Brewer; and her son, Christopher Lynn Butler.
She is survived by her former husband, William Bennie Butler; sons, William David Butler (Brenda) and Patrick Shawn Butler (Brenda); brother, Thomas David Brewer (Dee); grandchildren, Brandon Butler (Deanna), Abby Butler, Ashley Butler; stepgrandchildren, Hanna Kate McKnight and Brooke Foster; great-grandchildren, Will, Sophie, Alex and Brycen Butler, Dominic Alvarado, Jace Foster and Hensley McKnight.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
Arrangements by Greenview Memorial Funeral Home.
