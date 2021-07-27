FIVE POINTS, TENNESSEE — Virginia Cockrell Moriarty, 93, died July 24, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bonnertown Missionary Baptist Church. She will lie in state one hour prior to the serivce. Burial will be in Bonnertown Cemetery. She was a member of Bonnertown Missionary Baptist Church.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.