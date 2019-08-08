KILLEN — April 6, 1930 - August 6, 2019 — Virginia was born in Columbia, Tennessee, to Baxter and Alma Wall. She attended Middle Tennessee State University before she began working at Life and Casualty in Nashville. It was there that she met Joseph Byrns Wright whom she married in Greenbrier, Tennessee, April 19, 1952. They were a team from that point forward.
In the late 1950’s, Virginia and Joe moved to Florence. They joined Weeden Methodist Church, and it was there that they began active service in church. Virginia also worked as a substitute teacher at Underwood Elementary School.
In 1962, Virginia and Joe moved to Killen and soon moved their church membership to Killen United Methodist, a church they both loved and in which they both served as long as they were able. They also served others by volunteering for many years at The Help Center in Florence alongside their lifelong friends and traveling companions Milton and Bobbye Mitchell. Killen residents remember meeting Virginia at the Killen Post Office where she worked as a postal clerk for ten years.
Having always dabbled in drawing and sketching, Virginia began in midlife creating portraits and pencil drawings of family members and realistic and pastoral subjects. As a result of her talents, her children might have received higher-than-deserved grades on some of their school projects. After a few lessons and a new easel, she became accomplished in oil painting. Her work will be enjoyed and treasured for many years to come.
Virginia was an avid reader; she always had a tall stack of books near her. Her favorite book remained the Bible, and she read and studied it often throughout her life.
Memom and Grand, as Virginia and Joe were known, helped raise their only grandchild Joseph Brady Wright when he lost his mother, Patricia Hallman Wright, at a very young age. Their example and commitment to church service eventually led Brady into ministry to continue their legacy of service to God.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents Baxter and Alma Wall; her husband Joseph Byrnes Wright; and her daughter Jean Wright Burns. She is survived by her devoted sons, David Bruce Wright, Joel Brady Wright and his wife Brenda; grandson, Joseph Brady Wright and his wife Bridget; great-grandchildren, Presley Patricia Wright, James Brady Wright, John Banks Wright, and soon to arrive Jenson Breck Wright; and son-in-law, Macon Burns.
Visitation will be Friday at 1 p.m. with the service to follow at 2 p.m. at Elkins East Chapel.
With sincere gratitude, the family would like to thank longtime care providers Pam Anderson, Wanda Jackson, Caitlin Alexander, Nettie Drummond, Hazel Grider and Pam Hamm whose love and care made it possible for Virginia to stay at home throughout her illness. We also appreciate the excellent care provided by Kindred Hospice.
