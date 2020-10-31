RUSSELLVILLE — Virginia Elizabeth Fuller Jones, 86, of Russellville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Mrs. Virginia was a kind and loving woman. She loved everyone she knew, but especially her daughter, son-in-law, granddaughters, and great-grandchildren. She faithfully attended Jonesboro Baptist Church. She was an avid house cleaner, loved working in her flowers, and loved to go shopping. Mrs. Virginia will be missed by all who was lucky enough to know her.
Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Jonesboro Baptist Church, with the funeral following at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Brother Kent Walker officiating. Burial in Duncan Creek Cemetery.
Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Jones; parents, James Arthur and Ruby (Byrd) Fuller; brother, Jim Fuller; and great-grandson, Tucker Ryan Bevis.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Tammy McNatt (husband, Marty); grandchildren, Paige Taylor (husband, Ryan), Brooke Bevis (husband, Hunter); great-grandchildren, Amelia Taylor, Maddox Taylor, Braylee Bevis, and Owen Bevis; siblings, Thomas Hugh Fuller (wife, Doris), Rebecca Coan (husband, Clarence), Glenda Grissom, Sue Morris; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
