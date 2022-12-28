RUSSELLVILLE — Virginia Elsie Smith Skidmore, 81, died December 24, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at noon in the chapel with burial in Franklin Memory Gardens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Skidmore.

