HAMILTON — Virginia Faye Cochran, 76, died April 14, 2021. Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hamilton Freewill Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery. Marion County Funeral Home assisted the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.