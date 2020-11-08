MOULTON — Virginia Faye Sherrill Armstrong, 86, died November 6, 2020. Visitation is 12:30-2 p.m. service time Sunday at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Faye is survived by her husband of 66 years, Murphy Dale Armstrong.

