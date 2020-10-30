RUSSELLVILLE — Virginia Fuller Jones, 86, died October 27, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at Jonesboro Baptist Church with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. She was the mother of Tammy McNatt. Spry Memorial Chapel of Russellville is directing.

