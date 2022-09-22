FLORENCE
Virginia G. Posey, of Florence, was born November 26, 1939 and passed away at her home after a brief illness on September 19, 2022; she was 82 years old. She loved her family and her pets. She will be greatly missed by all.
Mrs. Posey was preceded in death by her parents, William “Dub” and Virgie Gresham; husband, William Dwayne Posey; and grandson, Brandon Posey.
She is survived by her two children, son, Doug Posey and wife Teresa; daughter, Pam Ergle and husband Mickey; sister, Margaret Easley; grandson, Taylor Posey; step-grandchildren, Jim Ergle, Michael Ergle, Jessica Hankins, Kissy Johnston, and Chasey Johnston; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Care Givers of the Shoals, Mary Ray and Linda Brackin, and Tara Franks of Amedisys Hospice.
Visitation will be Friday, September 23, 2022 from 9-11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Bobby Brown officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Zip City Fire Department, 9235 Chisholm Road, Florence, AL 35634.
