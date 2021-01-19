GALLATIN, TENNESSEE — Virginia Gail Painter Gilbert, age 73, died at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital from COVID-19 complications on January 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was born at Florence Hospital in Alabama on November 14, 1946 and graduated from Deshler High School and Florence State University (University of North Alabama). She spent most of her adult life living in Tennessee and most recently resided in Gallatin with her husband of over 52 years, Joe Gilbert.
Gail is survived by her husband Joe Gilbert; sister Linda Painter Stanley; children Mary Katherine Jordan (Michael) and Whit Gilbert; grandchildren Joseph Jordan (19), Katherine Jordan (18), Emma Grace Gilbert (18), Elizabeth Gilbert (14), and Jax Gilbert (6). She was preceded in death by her parents Sidney and Helen Painter.
Gail was a schoolteacher for 15 years and was most passionate about history and English. She loved each of her students and enjoyed spending time with them as a chaperone for their senior trips. She transitioned her career into real estate with Phillips Builders and was consistently recognized as a top performer over her 10-year career.
She was loving, kind, forgiving, vibrant, compassionate, and spunky. Gail cherished time with her grandchildren. They shared endless adventures and many days full of joy and laughter. From sports like swimming, volleyball, and softball to many acting and singing performances on the stage, she was always cheering them on in the stands. Above all, she loved spending time with her best friend and husband Joe. Cruising on Old Hickory Lake along with watching the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Titans play football were some of their favorite shared past-times. Titan up and Roll Tide! One of her most memorable qualities was her passion for Christ. She enjoyed spending time in scripture and prayer, ministering to others, and found freedom through praise and worship. She lived out Jesus’ mandate (John 13:34) of loving God and loving others through service and sacrificial giving to the women of Doors of Hope and Grace Place Ministry.
The family will have a private visitation and service on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Austin & Bell Funeral Home and burial at Beech Cemetery, both in Hendersonville, TN. Those that would like to honor her life can make donations to a local non-profit ministry that she was devoted to as a volunteer, prayer warrior, and friend. Grace Place Ministry receives donations online at www.graceplaceministryinc.org or by mail to PO Box 1771, Hendersonville, TN 37077.
The funeral home asks that anyone attending the visitation and/or service to please wear a mask and refrain from any physical contact with the family such as hugs and handshakes. For your safety, all CDC guidelines are to be followed.
You may offer condolences at www.austinandbell.com
Service entrusted to Austin and Bell Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Hendersonville, TN 615-822-4442.
Commented