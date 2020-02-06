FLORENCE — Virginia Mae Weeks Gilchrist was born June 12, 1931 in Florence, AL, the daughter of the late Charlie and Lillie Burns Weeks. She married Earl Edward Gilchrist in Lauderdale County, AL. Mrs. Gilchrist departed this life February 3, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center, Florence, at the age of 88 years, 7 months, 22 days. She enjoyed quilting, canning vegetables and working in her flower garden and was a member of Cypress Oak Grove Church where she loved attending and singing.
She is survived by sons, David Gilchrist, wife, Glenda, Cypress Inn, TN, Thomas Gilchrist, wife, Nancy, Iron City, TN; a brother, Harlan Weeks, wife, Helen, Granger, IN; grandchildren, David Earl Gilchrist, Jr. and Destinee Gilchrist; great-grandchildren, Remington Johnson and Mia Kate Gilchrist; several half brothers, half sisters and nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Gilchrist was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Edward Gilchrist; brothers, Gene and Paul Weeks; and sisters, Clara Juanita “Tootsie” Weeks and Sarah Catherine Weeks Hines.
Her family wishes to give a special thank you to all her neighbors and friends who helped watch and care for her in her later years and Dr. Felix Morris for his care.
Services will be Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors Chapel, Collinwood, TN with Robert Marks and Gene Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Lutts, TN with Shackelford Funeral Directors, Wayne County, assisting the family. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be David Gilchrist, Jr., Dexter Weeks, Gene Balentine, John Montgomery, Jeff Wilkerson and Blake Quillen. Honorary pallbearer will be Alvin Morton.
