LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Virginia “Ginger” Stephenson, 67, died December 28, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery. She was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church.
