FLORENCE — Virginia Guthrie Joiner, 81, died Thursday, September 9, 2021.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 12, 2021, 1-2 p.m., at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel, with burial will be at Sherrod Valley Cemetery.
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
Commented