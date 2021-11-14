TOWN CREEK — Virginia “Ginny” Jaggers, 59, of Town Creek died Thursday, November 11, 2021 at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, November 14, 2021, from 12:30- 2:00 p.m., at Jackson Memory Funeral Home, directly followed by the funeral service. Burial will be in Courtland Cemetery.
Mrs. Jaggers was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and “Granna”. She served her community through her 26 years at Hazlewood Elementary and Belgreen schools as bookkeeper, secretary, and aide. Her legacy goes beyond her family and will live on through the hundreds of students, teachers, staff, and parents that she faithfully served.
Ginny was preceded in death by her grandparents, G. Buford Givens and Doris C. Givens; and a son, Tyler B. Jaggers.
Ginny leaves to cherish her memory, her father, David H. Hazle; mother, Peggy Hazle; husband, Jerome Jaggers; two sons, Gil Jaggers (Samantha), and Jordan Jaggers (Marianne); four grandchildren, Millie Jaggers, Ellis Jaggers, George Jaggers, and Wallace Jaggers; and mother in law, Virginia R. Jaggers.
