TUSCUMBIA
Virginia Lane Hite, 85, formerly of Clarksdale, MS, and retired nurse with The Women’s Clinic, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home. Visitation is Saturday, July 11, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Riverside Baptist Church in Clarksdale, MS. Memorial services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Riverside Baptist Church in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
Survivors include son, Griffin A. Hite (Cara) of Tuscumbia, AL; two daughters, Marcia Stillions (Sandy) of Clarksdale, MS, Jackie W. Strawbridge (Robert) of Cleveland, MS; brother, Sammy Steve “Butch” Griffin (Dianne) of Hendersonville, TN; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by husband, Jack Henderson Wilkinson; parents, Grover Garfield Griffin and Ida Evelyn Crowe Griffin; son, Judge Marcellas Wilkinson; sister, Bernice Ferguson; brothers, John W. Griffin, Douglas Griffin.
Memorials may be sent to Grace Life Church 1915 Avalon Avenue Muscle Shoals, AL 35661.
