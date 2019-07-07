FLORENCE — Virginia Lee Delaney, 89, of Florence, passed away July 5, 2019. She was a member of First Christian Church and the Eastern Star.
Visitation is today, Sunday, July 7, 2019, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel with Rev. Sylvia Hamlin officiating. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Park of Lexington, KY.
Mrs. Delaney was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laverne Bennett; husband, Donald Delaney; and brother, John Bennett.
She is survived by her sons, Don Delaney (Teresa) of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Michael Delaney (Melody), and Timothy Delaney all of Florence; grandchildren, Trey Delaney III (Kathleen), Lauren Delaney (Austin), Sarah Delaney Tubbs (Robert), Kristi Delaney, Corbin Delaney (Megan), and Jonathan Delaney; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Delaney, Graham Delaney, Grayson Tubbs, and Camden Tubbs.
