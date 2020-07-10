FLORENCE — Virginia Bruce Liles, age 76, passed away July 7, 2020. Visitation will be today, July 10, from noon until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with her brother, Reggie Bruce, officiating. Interment will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Winnie Bruce; brothers, Harold, Junior and Freddy Bruce; and son, Zachary Liles.
Survivors include her daughter, Tina Miller (William); granddaughter, Lori Derflinger (James); great- grandson, Tyler Chase; and brothers, Reggie Bruce (Janie) and Millard Bruce.
Virginia was retired from DaVita Dialysis, where she was a registered nurse. She loved being around people and especially loved taking care of her patients. She was very patriotic and was an avid sports fan especially of the Crimson Tide and Deshler Tigers. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, Sudoku, travel and spending time at the beach, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to Alabama Kidney Foundaton, P.O. Box 2883, Florence, AL 35630. You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
Commented