FLORENCE — Virginia Lou McBride, 84, of Florence, passed away March 21, 2021, at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Tabernacle Church in Moulton.
Survivors include son, Mark Anthony McBride (Angel); daughters, Melissa Ann Raithel (Darrell) and Dawn Renee Burbank (Shane); brother, Tommy Isbell (Betsy); sisters, Jewel McBride, Vernie Belew (Raymond) and Mary Ann Mills (Glen); grandchildren, Colt Matticola, Devin Matticola, Jonathan Holt, Anthony Holt, Bobby Letson, Randy McBride and Michael Burbank (April); and several great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, Olon W. Isbell and Adell Shelton Isbell; husband, Leroy Lock McBride; son, Steven Lee McBride; brothers, Gene Isbell, Paul Isbell, Olon Jr. Isbell, Carthel Isbell, Jessie Isbell and Fred Isbell.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, March 24, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Kenny Rogers and Kenneth Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Devin Matticola, Michael Burbank, Randy McBride, Anthony Holt, Bobby Letson and Zachery McBride.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
