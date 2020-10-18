FLORENCE
Virginia Louise Ingrum, age 86, of Florence, passed away October 15, 2020. The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 20, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be at Shoals Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia.
Mrs. Ingrum was preceded in death by her husband, Dalton Ingrum. Survivors include her children, Jennifer Ingrum, Jacqueline Wiggins (Joe), and Bill Ingrum (Sarah); grandchildren, Kathy King-Stewart (John), Daniel Jones, Brian Jones, Nela Breeding, Karli Sims, Layla Willingham, Valerie Streamennio and Martina Ingrum; and siblings, Shelby Woods and Dwight Cagle (Martha).
Mrs. Ingrum was a loving mother and an excellent cook.
The family would like to thank Florence Nursing and Rehab for their loving care.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
