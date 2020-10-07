FLORENCE — Virginia Louise Murks, 82, died October 3, 2020. A graveside service is planned at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens today at 1 p.m. Survivors include her son, Eddie Young (Melissa). You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com

